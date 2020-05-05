Fortinet Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)FTNTBy: SA News Team
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $554.22M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.