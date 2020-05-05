FormFactor Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)FORMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.93M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FORM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.