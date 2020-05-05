SolarEdge Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+98.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.16M (+55.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.