Axalta Coating Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2020 5:00 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)AXTABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-9.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
