Viavi Solutions Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)VIAVBy: SA News Team
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277.3M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.