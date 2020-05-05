Inseego Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)INSGBy: SA News Team8 Comments
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.7M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INSG has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.