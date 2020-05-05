MPLX (MPLX -0.6% ) says it is abandoning the BANGL Permian-to-Gulf Coast natural gas liquids pipeline, and will focus instead on expanding capacity on existing pipelines.

MPLX is "still committed to an NGL solution. It just won't be the original scope that we had envisioned early on," CEO Michael Hennigan said during today's earnings conference call.

But MPLX said work on the Wink-to-Webster Permian crude oil pipeline project, in which the company owns a 15% stake, is advancing, as 100% of the contractable capacity on the system is covered by long-term contracts.

The Whistler natural gas pipeline project, which is expected to transport ~2B cf/day of natural gas from Waha, Tex., to the Agua Dulce market in south Texas, also continues to progress, the company said.