Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.24M (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.