Cimarex Energy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-67.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $504.5M (-12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XEC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.