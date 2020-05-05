Burger King (NYSE:QSR) is testing in app in Italy that allows customers to reserve a specific table.

The goal is to alleviate concerns over social distancing as the chain opens back up in the nation. BK plans to use about a third of its tables during peak hours for the initiative. Social distancing rules will already cut down the capacity at restaurants by about 60%.

The chain was serving about 20M people a year in Italy before the pandemic.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is also getting creative in Europe. The restaurant operator is reportedly considering using food trolleys and designated waiting spots to separate customers.