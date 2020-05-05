IAC/InterActive Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IAC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.