RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.92M (+27.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.

