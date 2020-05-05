Holly Energy Partners Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)HEPBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.77M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.