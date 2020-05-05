WPX Energy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETWPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)WPXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $625.59M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WPX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.