Trimble Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)TRMBBy: SA News Team
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $773.19M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.