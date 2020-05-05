GoDaddy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)GDDYBy: SA News Team
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+1528.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $789.8M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.