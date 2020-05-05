Talend Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETTalend S.A. (TLND)TLNDBy: SA News Team
- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.92M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TLND has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.