ANGI Homeservices Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGIBy: SA News Team
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.9M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.