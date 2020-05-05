Wayfair (W +27.1% ) is holding on to its post-earning gain after posting strong Q1 numbers and updating on April.

"Quarter to date, our gross revenue growth year-over-year is trending at roughly 90%, translating to over $800 million added year over year ... This momentum is widespread across almost all categories," Wayfair CFO Michael Fleisher observed on the conference call.

"While we do not know how long these trends will persist ... we believe this period has certainly and permanently accelerated e-commerce adoption in our category," he added.

Wayfair also set a long-term gross margin target rate of 25% to 27%.