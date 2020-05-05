CF Industries Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)CFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.9M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.