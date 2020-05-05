Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.58 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.