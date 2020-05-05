Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.6% ) is operating refineries at minimum rates but sees signs of recovery in demand for gasoline, executives said on today's earnings conference call.

Gasoline demand bottomed out after falling by more than 50% in mid- to late March, but has recovered by 5%-15% since mid-April, depending on the region, Speedway President Tim Griffith said, adding that a clearer understanding of the demand environment is still a few months away and contingent upon consumer sentiment and the lifting of stay-at-home orders.

Marathon said its refineries are running at minimum rates, with the West Coast refineries running at ~50% of capacity because the demand drop is most severe in that region, compared with an average of 66%-67% overall.

Executives said the company would not restore production at its idled Gallup, N.M., and Martinez, Calif., refineries until "the market requires it" while assuming demand will improve enough to restart them before the end of the year; both were closed last month because they are Marathon's highest cost facilities.