Kirkland Lake Gold Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.3M (+77.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
