Albemarle Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Vandana Singh
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.26M (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.