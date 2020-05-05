STORE Capital Q1 revenue rises 14% on portfolio growth

  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Q1 adjusted FFO of 49 cents per share matches the consensus of 49 cents and 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Commenting on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Christopher Volk said, "We have fortified our balance sheet with excess liquidity and have modest leverage and no meaningful near-term debt maturities."
  • Q1 revenue of $177.9M vs. consensus of $178.4M and up 14% from $156.6M in Q1 2019.
  • The increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE's real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $8.0B in gross investment amount representing 2,334 property locations and 447 customers at March 31, 2019 to $9.1B in gross investment amount representing 2,552 property locations and 491 customers at March 31, 2020.
  • Q1 total expenses of $117.8M vs. $109.0M in Q1 2019.
  • Ended quarter with occupancy rate 99.5% of vs. 99.5% at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
