Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.5% ) recently tapped boutique investment bank Moelis to seek ways to ease its ~$40B debt burden, WSJ reports.

Actions under consideration include buying back some of the company's $35B in bonds at a discount - a move that could lower its debt load - and launching an exchange offer that could push maturities back, according to the report.

Significant asset sales that have been considered, such as unloading a chemicals business that accounts for ~20% of Occidental's sales, reportedly would not be considered until oil prices recover.

While hiring restructuring advisers can be a precursor to exploring bankruptcy, WSJ notes this is not the case with Occidental, which is seeking help from Moelis with liabilities management.