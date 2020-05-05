Goldman Sachs (GS +2.4% ) is carefully thinking through a gradual "return to office" plan for its employees globally, Bloomberg reports, citing an email that CEO David Solomon sent to employees.

Currently, 98% of the firm is working remotely.

"While there is no 'one size fits all' solution for all of our offices around the world, we have been working with leaders across the firm to establish the key pillars of a measured return to office framework," he wrote.

Employees in mainland China, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv and Stockholm have started the process of gradually returning to the office; it will be longer before Goldman increases the number of people working in offices in cities such as New York and London.