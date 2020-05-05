Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q1 core EPS of 26 cents falls from 40 cents in both Q4 2019 and in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for loan losses of $26.6M vs. $300K in the year-ago period.

Q1 net interest income of $21.2M vs. $26.9M in Q4 and $35.2M in Q1 2019.

To deal with the market volatility caused by the impact of the coronavirus, Ladder took a number of steps including retaining Moelis & Co., which acted as financial advisor on the Koch financing, reducing expenses, and enhancing its liquidity position through the selective sale of loans and securities and the regular cash inflows on its portfolios of loans, securities, and income producing real estate investments.

As of May 1, Ladder has over $830M of cash on hand and over $2.6B of unencumbered assets.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

