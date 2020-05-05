Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $2.32 falls short of the $2.80 consensus estimate and compares with $2.33 in Q4 2019 and $3.00 in Q1 2019.

With market turbulence adversely affecting its Q1 results, the company said it's accelerating a number of its actions.

PRU rises 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Adjusted book value per common share of $99.71 at March 31, 2020 vs. $101.04 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Assets under management of $1.48T vs. $1.55T in Q4.

PGIM adjusted operating income of $164M vs $214M a year ago. The decrease reflects lower Other Related Revenue, driven by lower strategic investment earnings, and higher expenses, partially offset by higher asset management fees from an increase in average assets under management.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income of $619M vs. $881M a year ago; reflects lower underwriting results, a favorable impact from changes in market conditions on estimates of profitability in the year-ago quarter, lower net fee income, and lower net investment spread results.

U.S. Workplace Solutions, comprised of Retirement and Group Insurance, posted adjusted operating earnings of $289M vs. $304M a year earlier.

Conference call on May 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Prudential Financial EPS misses by $0.48 (May 5)