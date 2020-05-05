Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) collects 97% of April rent payments for its life science tenants, in line with its historical performance and hasn't granted any material deferrals on rent.

Received 95% of April rents from medical office tenants and approved 386 tenants for rent deferrals (~$4.4M of monthly rent).

96% of April rent received from hospital tenants, slightly lower than normal due to a tenant waiting on stimulus payment.

Received 97% of April rent from senior housing NNN tenants.

Capital Senior Living paid 75% of April rent on master lease that matures in October and is in talks regarding rent payments through maturity; Healthpeak expects to sell these properties as soon as market conditions permit.

PEAK is currently evaluating rent deferral request from Harbor Retirement Associates; monthly rent is ~$1.2M and was paid in full in April.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 45 cents vs. consensus of 44 cents and 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 blended total portfolio SPP cash net operating income growth of 2.0% vs. 3.6% in Q4.

Q1 total revenue of $585.2M vs. $533.7M consensus and $531.7M in Q4.

Conference call on May 6 at 12:00 PM ET.

