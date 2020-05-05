Dominion Energy (D +3.3% ) confirms its previous cost and schedule estimates for the $8B Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project that is expected to enter service in early 2022.

But that cost and schedule depends on the company being allowed to cut trees along the pipeline's route during the upcoming November 2020-March 2021 season, Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell told today's earnings conference call.

The CEO said he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in its favor in coming weeks, allowing the pipe to cross the Appalachian Trail along its existing route, and the company is working with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Fish and Wildlife Service to receive needed authorizations by the end of the current quarter.

Also, Dominion said it increased its five-year renewable power investment plan by 71% as it works to comply with Virginia's clean energy mandate.

The plan, covering 2020-24, includes spending $3.5B on offshore wind, $5.5B on solar and onshore wind and $900M on storage, the company said.