Capital One Financial (COF -1.0% ) plans to keep most of its employees in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. working remotely (i.e., at home) until at least through the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo from CEO Richard Fairbank.

Most major financial firms haven't yet publicly stated when they plan to reopen offices as some states loosen restrictions that were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In late March, Capital One, which has a massive credit card business, said more than over 75% of its workforce are working remotely.

When to return will vary by location, Fairbank said in the memo.