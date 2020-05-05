The Texas Railroad Commission officially votes against mandating oil production cuts, ending a month-long debate about what actions the state regulator might take affect crude prices cratered to historic lows.

The oil turmoil prompted Commissioner Ryan Sitton last month to push the idea after Parsley Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources asked regulators to mandate cuts of 20%, or 1M barrels.

But the idea never won support from the other two commissioners, and a motion to consider proration was dismissed today by a 2-1 vote.

Commissioners instead voted to waive some fees, ease some rules about well plugging and allow storage of crude oil in formations other than salt domes.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN, NBL