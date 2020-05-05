MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reports unique active users jumped 30.9% in Q1 to 43.2M.

Total payment volume through Mercado Pago rose 43.5% to $8.1B (+82.2% on a FX neutral basis.)

Total payment transactions increased 102.0% to 290.7M transactions for the quarter.

GMV was up 10.6% to $3.4B (+34.25 on a FX neutral basis).

MELI says government-imposed total or partial lockdowns instituted throughout Latin America in late March impacted geographic segments and business lines differently. Additionally, the magnitude of negative impact was greater in the initial weeks following government mandated lockdowns, with gradual improvements as time elapsed.

MELI +4.68% AH to $650.01

