DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Q1 results:

Revenues:$2,841M (3.6%), negatively impacted by Medicare rate decline in calcimimetics and a seasonal decline from co-insurance and deductibles.

Net income: $240M (+61.1%); non-GAAP net income: $232M (+52.6%); EPS: $1.89 (+110.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.83 (+101.1%).

Cash flow ops: $360M (+155.3%).

U.S. treatment volume: 7,513M (-2.2%).

~4.1M shares repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $74.81.

2020 guidance: Revenue: $11.5B - 11.7B (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $5.75 - 6.25 (unch).

Shares up 5% after hours.

DaVita HealthCare Partners EPS beats by $0.35, revenue in-line