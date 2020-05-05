Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue jumped 141% to $97.1M in Q1. Growth in volume sold was driven mainly by expansion in the number of distribution points both domestically and abroad, higher sales velocities at existing retail customers, and contribution from new products introduced over the year.

Gross profit soared to 38.8% sales vs. 26.8% as the extra sales leverage kicked in.

Net income was $1.8M vs. -$76.6M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived at $12.7M vs. -$2.1M last year.

Beyond Meat suspends full-year guidance due to COVID-19.

Shares of Beyond Meat are up 3.32% in AH trading to $103.49.

