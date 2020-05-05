Disney up slightly amid FQ2 strength in networks, DTC
May 05, 2020 4:13 PM ET
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) earnings took a tumble in its fiscal Q2 (the March quarter), though revenues came in ahead of expectations, with pandemic effects largely arriving late in the quarter.
- Shares are up 0.9% in early after-hours trade.
- GAAP EPS fell 93% to $0.26; excluding items affecting comparability, it fell 63%, to $0.60, well below consensus for $0.90.
- Revenues, though, were up nearly 21% Y/Y to $18.01B, easily clearing the bar for $17.5B - driven by solid media networks growth and a few billion in new DTC/International revenues, offsetting a 10% drop at the parks.
- Results reflect consolidation of the former Twenty-First Century Fox and Hulu (began consolidation March 20, 2019).
- Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $7.26B (up 28%); Parks, Experiences and Products, $5.54B (down 10%); Studio Entertainment, $2.54B (up 18%); Direct-to-Consumer & International, $4.12B (up 261%).
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
