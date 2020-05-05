Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reports upside Q1 results with revenue down 12% Y/Y for the period ending on March 31.

Gross margin was 65.2% compared to the 64.5% in last year's quarter.

ANET ended the quarter with $761M in cash and equivalents.

For Q2, Arista sees revenue of $520-540M (consensus: $544.2M), gross margin of 63-65%, and operating margin of 35%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

ANET shares are down 3.8% after hours to $217.50.

Post updated to correct the third bullet.