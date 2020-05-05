Onf of 180 Degree Capital's (NASDAQ:TURN) privately held life science portfolio companies agrees to be acquired by an undisclosed party.

Although the terms of the acquisition are confidential, 180 Degree will get ~$4.4M cash for its position in the company.

~$400K in additional proceeds will be held in escrow for one year.

180 will also be eligible to receive up to ~$81M in potential future payments upon the achievement of undisclosed development and commercial milestones; TURN estimates that the first milestone payment could occur in two to three yaers.