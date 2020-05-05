Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) slides after posting a much Q1 wider loss than anticipated.

Sales in the North America segment fell 17% during the quarter and international sales were down 11%.

Sales in the infant, toddler and preschool business were down 28% during the quarter to $140M vs. $184M consensus.

The company's adjusted gross margin rate rose 550 bps to 43.5% of sales.

CEO update: "Mattel will continue to benefit from cost savings related to the Structural Simplification and Capital Light programs and from additional actions taken in 2020 in response to COVID-19. Liquidity, including cash on hand and access to the $1.6 billion senior secured revolving credit facilities, is expected to be sufficient to effectively manage through the COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute Mattel’s strategy."

Mattel pulls full-year guidance due to uncertainty around COVID-19.

Shares of Mattel are down 7.03% in AH trading to $8.00.

Previously: Mattel EPS misses by $0.15, misses on revenue (May 5)