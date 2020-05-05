Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +3.6% after-hours following an easy Q1 earnings beat and a doubling of revenue from the year-ago quarter to $205M.

Q1 adjusted gross margin increased to 39.5% from 37.3% in Q4 2019, driven by disciplined pricing and cost management.

Q1 shipments totaled 643 MW DC, or slightly more than 2M microinverters.

For Q2, the company issues downside guidance of $150M-$130M in revenues vs. $133.6M analyst consensus estimate, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 37%-40%.

Due to global shelter-in-place rules, Enphase says it was unable to ship its Encharge battery storage system during Q1 as planned but now expects shipments to begin in June 2020.