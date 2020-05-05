Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 4.2% postmarket after a beat on top and bottom lines along with raised guidance in its Q1 results.

Booking rose nearly 21% to $1.52B, and EPS (accounting for GAAP deferrals) rose nicely, up 66% to $0.58.

Net bookings from digital channels were $1.36B, up from a year-ago $1.07B. In-game net bookings jumped to $956M from the prior-year $794M.

The beat was driven mainly by "investment in creative and commercial initiatives for Call of Duty delivering better-than-expected results throughout the quarter." Stay-at-home trends from the first quarter are continuing in the second quarter.

A strengthening dollar since February's initial guidance has meant a forex headwind to full-year net bookings, as well as to EPS. "Nonetheless, with strong momentum across the business we are raising our outlook for net revenues and EPS for the year, more than passing through the Q1 earnings outperformance despite these headwinds."

It's guiding to Q2 net bookings of $1.675B (well above consensus for $1.31B) and EPS of $0.64 (above expectations for $0.38). For the full year, it sees bookings of $6.9B (just above consensus for $6.86B) and EPS of $2.62 (vs. consensus for $2.48).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

