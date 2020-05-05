B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) trades higher after sliding past Q1 expectations and setting favorable guidance.

The food company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $80.7M in Q1 vs. $75.8M a year ago and $83.2M consensus.

"The onset of the terrible COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant stay-at-home orders throughout the country drove significant changes in consumers’ lives requiring them to cook and eat at home. This drove a significant increase in consumption across our portfolio of brands beginning in mid-March that has continued into early May," notes CEO Kenneth Romanzi.

Looking ahead, B&G sees revenue of $1.6B to $1.8B vs. $1.7B consensus and EPS of $1.60 to $1.80 vs. $1.67 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $302.5M to $312.5M is seen vs. $304M consensus.