Stocks score second straight gain despite late fade

Stocks closed with gains but well off session highs following some profit taking in the final hour, as efforts by many major economies to start easing COVID-19 restrictions inspire confidence and hope for an economic recovery.

Dow +0.5% , S&P 500 +0.9% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

California detailed initial steps to ease restrictions that have been in place for weeks, which gave "investors more confidence that we're at the worst point in the downturn and that things should start to improve," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

"May-June will be the turning point in terms of restarting global economic activity, and that's really what the market is looking at," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia.

The major averages cut their gains after Fed Vice Chairman Clarida said the unemployment rate will get very elevated and more support may be needed from the Fed and fiscal policy.

Airbnb also flagged another warning for the travel industry, saying it was laying off a quarter of its workforce.

Health care and tech were the best performing S&P sectors, each rising more than 1%.

Crude oil prices also soared, posting the longest winning streak in nine months, as production cuts start to whittle down the surplus; June WTI settled +20.5% at $24.56/bbl.