KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reports FQ3 beats with revenue up 29% as the coronavirus didn't damage customer demand.

Coronavirus comment: KLA says that while the equipment industry is currently supply constrained, customer demand remains strong in H1.

Revenue breakdown: Product, $1.05B (consensus: $1.09B); Service, $372.9M (consensus: $348.3M).

Gross margin was 61.2%, above the 60.1% consensus. Operating margin was 34.6% versus 32.9%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $442M with FCF of $399M.

For Q4, KLA expects revenue of $1.26-1.54B (consensus: $1.36B), EPS of $1.81-2.87 (consensus: $2.27), and gross margin of 59% to 61%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / Shareholder letter.