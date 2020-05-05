Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), a volatile name with monthly return volatility in excess of 11%, has soared after reporting earnings that detailed a new NASA contract.

SPCE, a recent IPO, also boasts high short interest, amounting to more than 20% of float, while as a way of comparison, Tesla's short interest amounts to around 14%, which could be accounting for some of the volatility.

The Nasa pact is designed to facilitate "high speed technologies"

The co. also noted that "registrations of interest" in reservations for flight travel rose 15% q/q.

Cash on hand also rose, amounting to $419M vs $85.5M two quarters ago. Earnings missed on both the top and bottom line.

CEO said, "We are encouraged by the response to our ‘One Small Step’ initiative, with over 400 refundable deposit payments received from individuals from 44 countries, representing over $100 million of potential future revenue upon full ticket payment."

SPCE's market cap sits at $3.5 billion