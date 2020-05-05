Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +5.2% after-hours as Q1 earnings easily exceeded expectations and revenues nearly doubled from the yer-ago quarter.

Q1 oil production rose 15% Y/Y to 163K bbl/day, while total oil equiv. output added 11% to 348K boe/day.

For Q2, Devon sees total oil equivalent (MBoe/d) production of 302-328.

For Q2, Devon expects total production of 302K-328K boe/day and oil output of 145K-155K bbl/day, including its election to curtail 10K bbl/day due to low commodity prices; given ongoing price volatility, the company expects to make curtailment decisions on a month-to-month basis.

For the full-year, Devon expects oil production to be essentially flat compared to 2019.

The company cuts its 2020 expense outlook by $250M to $1.65B, driven by expectations of lower production costs across Devon's portfolio coupled with reductions in G&A expenses which include ~40% decrease in executive cash compensation.