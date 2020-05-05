Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 4.6% lower after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 results.

Net bookings declined 11% Y/Y, though, even as digital net bookings continued to grow (full-year up 9%, now making up 78% of total).

Net income rose to $418M from $209M.

In operating highlights: FIFA 20 has creasted 25M unique players to date; Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has passed 10M unique players; and Madden NFL 20 has reached franchise-record engagement levels.

Net cash from operations was $498M, down from a prior-year $599M.

It's changing up the way it reports net bookings: "First, we will report mobile bookings gross of platform fees, instead of net, to align with industry practice. This will result in a gross up in net bookings but no change to underlying profit. Second, we will update the presentation of net bookings by composition to focus on full-game and live services sales & other, in line with the direction we continue to drive the business."

For Q1, it's guiding to net bookings of $1B (may not be comparable to consensus for $826.1M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

