Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q1 results:

Revenues: $534.7M (+5.2%); product sales: $530.2M (+5.3%).

Xyrem sales: $407.9M (+10.8%); Defitelio/defibrotide: $47.4M (+14.2%); Erwinaze: $37.7M (-38.1%).

Net loss: ($157.8M) (-285.2%); non-GAAP net income: $25.8M (-84.3%); loss/share: ($2.82) (-291.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.45 (-84.1%).

~1.1M ordinary shares repurchased at an average price of $122.91.

2020 guidance: Revenues: $2,120M - 2,260M from $2,320M - 2,400M; product sales: $2,105M - 2,240M from $2,305M - 2,375M; sleep/neuroscience sales: $1,650M - 1,740M from $1,740M - 1,810M; hematology/oncology sales: $420M - 510M from $500M - 580M.

Shares down 9% after hours.

