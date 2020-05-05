Airbnb cuts 25% of staff
- Airbnb (AIRB) will cut about 1,900 employees around the world, according to an email CEO Brian Chesky sent to staff today.
- The employees' last day will be May 11.
- Key quote: "We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill. Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019.”
- The company will also narrow its business strategy, scaling back investments in hotels and luxury travel, and pausing its transportation effort.
- Earlier today, The Information reported that Airbnb would cut up to 33% of the workforce and trim operations down to the core business.